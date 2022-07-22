Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Price Target to €14.90

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.80 ($17.98) to €14.90 ($15.05) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Klöckner & Co SE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

