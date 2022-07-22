Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $7.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Nikola Price Performance

NKLA stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Nikola has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

