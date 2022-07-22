Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $129.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.8 %

SPG stock opened at $104.24 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.09.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

