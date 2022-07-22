DEXA COIN Market Capitalization Achieves $5.48 Million (DEXA)

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. DEXA COIN has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $351,922.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEXA COIN has traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015821 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001795 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032698 BTC.
About DEXA COIN
DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DEXA COIN Coin Trading
