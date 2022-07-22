Dexlab Price Hits $0.0803 (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Dexlab has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $442,636.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dexlab has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016487 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00032774 BTC.
Dexlab Profile
Dexlab's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins.
