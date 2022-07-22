dForce Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.29 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One dForce coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dForce has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. dForce has a total market cap of $19.25 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,660.52 or 1.00150218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About dForce

DF is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 422,032,332 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

