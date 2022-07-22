Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.92. Approximately 832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

DGEAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo to a “sell” rating and set a $3,230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,293.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

