Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $191.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.70% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.