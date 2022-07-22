Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,696,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,126 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 66.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $74,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

