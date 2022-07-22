Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Shares Up 0.1%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISAU. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 172,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

