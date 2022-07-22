Dogecoin One Day Volume Reaches $479.02 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and approximately $479.02 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00247357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000879 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

