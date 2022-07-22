Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 120,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,938,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter worth $8,188,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the first quarter worth $31,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

