Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $490.00 at Bank of America

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $512.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.46.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $405.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

