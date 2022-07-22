Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $436.33.

DPZ opened at $405.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.15.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

