Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $425.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.27. The stock had a trading volume of 602,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.15. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

