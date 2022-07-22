Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $425.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.04.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
DPZ traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.27. The stock had a trading volume of 602,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.15. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
