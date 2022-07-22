DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for 0.8% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in DoorDash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $4,075,974.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,983 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.24.

DASH traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.70. 42,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

