Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Dover updated its FY22 guidance to $8.45-8.65 EPS.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $166.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 61.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 17.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

