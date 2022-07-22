DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $16.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.52.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.