Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $30.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Insider Transactions at Dropbox
In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,900.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,900.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $284,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,974,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,836 shares of company stock worth $1,999,668 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Dropbox Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.31 on Friday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.83.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
