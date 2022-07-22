Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 239,478 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 239,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,239,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79.

