Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,996 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,447,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $200.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

