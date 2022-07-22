Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $517.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.81 and its 200-day moving average is $567.85. The stock has a market cap of $209.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

