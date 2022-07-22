Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in ASML by 28.6% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($479.80) to €525.00 ($530.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Stock Up 5.4 %

ASML opened at $542.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 31.36%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

