Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.49.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

