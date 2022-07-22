Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,035 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.75% of Postal Realty Trust worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PSTL opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $291.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 707.75%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

