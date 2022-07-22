Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 251,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,934,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

