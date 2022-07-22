Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,942 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.35% of Easterly Government Properties worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,184,000 after buying an additional 444,126 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,126,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 415,799 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA opened at $19.37 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

