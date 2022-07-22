Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Cut to C$8.75 by Analysts at Dundee Securities

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Dundee Securities from C$10.50 to C$8.75 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $887.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.