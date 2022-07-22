DWF Group’s (DWF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($1.91) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DWF Group stock opened at GBX 96.48 ($1.15) on Thursday. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.95 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.81 ($1.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.90 million and a PE ratio of -19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.92%.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

