DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Cowen

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 820,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

