DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Cowen

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 820,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

