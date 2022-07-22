e-Gulden Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $54.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00247416 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000874 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,520 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,363 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.