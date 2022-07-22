Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 167,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,679. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eagle Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 148,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,035,000 after acquiring an additional 120,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after acquiring an additional 115,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 67.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.