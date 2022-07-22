Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 39.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

