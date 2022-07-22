Eastman Chemical to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMN. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.33. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

