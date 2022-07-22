EasyFi (EZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $884,496.00

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $884,496.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

