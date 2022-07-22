eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lessened by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 8.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

