Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.33

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 65749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.797 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

