Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 248.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.