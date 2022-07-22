Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Lifted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.5% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. 65,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,295. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.