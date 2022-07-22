Efforce Hits 1-Day Volume of $750,118.00 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $49.37 million and $750,118.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,008.31 or 0.99977644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Efforce Coin Profile

WOZX is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

