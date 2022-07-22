Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $90.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

ESTC opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

