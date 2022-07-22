Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 3.9% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,642. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

