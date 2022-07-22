Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$58.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.33.

TSE ENB traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$55.42. 299,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,393,276. The stock has a market cap of C$112.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.52. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$46.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

