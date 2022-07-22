Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 188,791 shares trading hands.

Endonovo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get Endonovo Therapeutics alerts:

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.