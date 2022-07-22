Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,351,000 after purchasing an additional 151,355 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after purchasing an additional 78,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

