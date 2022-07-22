Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of ET opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 199,455 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

