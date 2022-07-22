Enigma Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $166,642.74 and $92,728.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00214393 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005075 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001147 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00599135 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

