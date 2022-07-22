Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENOV. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. 217,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,580. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $409,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $86,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $15,827,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $580,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

