EQT Co. (EQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

EQT has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EQT to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. EQT has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EQT will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

